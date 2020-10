Stewart, Jr., Daniel



October 11, 1943 - October 4, 2020



Daniel was the son of the late Daniel and Sarah Stewart. Daniel was born on March 11, 1943 in Columbia, South Carolina. Daniel graduated from Merrick Moore High school in Durham, NC. He also graduated from NC A&T State University in Greensboro, NC. He served his country in the Marine Corps as well as the North Carolina National Guard. He retired from the US Postal Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.