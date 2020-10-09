Richardson, Darryl Scott
June 10, 1960 - October 7, 2020
Darryl Scott Richardson, 60, passed away Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale with Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Stokesdale Christian Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pandemic regulations will be observed.
A native of Guilford County, Scott was born on June 10, 1960, the son of Bobby and Martha Richardson. Scott graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 1978. He owned and operated Carolina Comfort Air, a residential and commercial HVAC provider. Scott was very community-oriented. Through his 37 years service to the Stokesdale Volunteer Fire Department and participating in other fundraising and community events, he was always looking for opportunities to help others. In his spare time, fishing and camping were at the top of his list of fun things to do. His treasure on earth, however, was time spent with family.
Surviving are his parents, Bobby and Martha Richardson; daughters Ashley Mabeus and her husband, Ian, and Stacey Richardson, all of Stokesdale; brothers Duane Richardson (Marta) of Greensboro and Michael Richardson (Tina) of Stokesdale; grandchildren Dempsey and Skylar; as well as friend and companion Renee Gray and her daughter, Jordan.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Road Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.
