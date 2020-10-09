Lamb, Mark E.
August 15, 1947 - October 5, 2020
Mark E. Lamb, 73, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Autumn Care of Shallotte in Shallotte, NC.
A visitation for family and friends will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
Mark was born August 15, 1947 in Mountain View, OK to Rex Floyd Lamb and his wife, Thelma Pike Lamb. He was later raised in Oklahoma City, OK. He worked for Sears as a repair technician until his retirement after 10 years of service. His hobbies included fishing and working with pottery. He also loved spending time at the beach.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by three brothers and two half-sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Wright Lamb of Summerfield, NC; his sister, Kathy McConaghie of Oklahoma City, OK; his sister-in-law, Nancy Norton and her husband, Kenneth of Winston-Salem, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark had a deep love for children. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or NC Baptist Children's Homes P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2020.