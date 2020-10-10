Hunter, Matrena Lockhart FinnMarch 31, 1921 - October 3, 2020Mrs. Matrena Lockhart Finn Hunter, 99, of Friends Homes West, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020.A graveside memorial service will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with immediate family members attending. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Please join us on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. by viewing the service on the Facebook page at advantagegreensboro.Trena was born in Raleigh, NC on March 31, 1921. She was the daughter of John Clegg Lockhart and Colleen Garriss Lockhart. Trena lived in Raleigh and graduated from Needham Broughton High School, Peace College and Woman's College (now the University of NC – Greensboro). In 1944, Trena married Dr. James Charles Finn in Long Beach, CA who was stationed there during WWII. Trena was a wonderful mother, homemaker, wife and volunteer. She was active in many organizations, Junior Woman's Club, O. Henry Woman's Club, Greensboro Lecture League, president of the Guilford County Dental Auxiliary, as well as a volunteer for Mobile Meals and Cone Hospital. After Jim's death in 1975, she became a realtor with Geraci & Preston and later the accounting manager in the family-owned Polaris Travel Agency.In 1988, Trena married Dr. Malcolm Ray Hunter. They traveled extensively around the world on numerous cruises and tours. They also attended many UNC athletic events, including several NCAA Final Fours. Some of her most memorable trips were to NYC on the Theater Train and to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournaments. Her love of music, theater and dance made Broadway shows a lifelong attraction.Trena took great pleasure in gathering her family and friends for many social occasions and holiday events. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain in her home. St. Patrick's Day was always a special celebration for Trena as she delighted in preparing the typical Irish meal accompanied by local Irish entertainment and an assortment of Irish beverages.Trena is survived by her four children, Andrew Finn and wife Laurie of Raleigh; Dale Finn and wife Pamela of Greensboro; Susan Kellum and husband Jeff of Greensboro; and Deborah Clark of Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren, Kelly Cash of Pittsboro, NC; Michael Finn of Haverhill, MA; Ashley Volpenhein of Charlotte, NC; Jeffrey Finn of Greensboro, NC; Quinn Phillips of Newnan, GA; predeceased by Patrick Phillips of Charlotte, NC; James Clark of Birmingham, AL; Kevin Clark of Dothan, AL; 12 great-grandchildren; special cousin Phyllis Shaw. Trena was adored by all of her grandchildren who have fond memories of staying with her on many occasions, playing cards and board games as well as cooking their favorite treats with "Mateenie"!In addition, she is survived by four stepchildren, Kelley Hunter and husband Joe; Tye Hunter and wife Wanda, all of Chapel Hill, NC; Jan Hunter of Greensboro, NC; Gaines Hunter and wife Nancy of Pittsboro, NC; six step-grandchildren, Leila Mathers, Hannah Prichard, Susannah Hunter, Sam Hunter, Matthew Hunter, Anna Posner; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the John C. Lockhart Scholarship Fund, UNCG, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170 or Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.The family extends their deepest gratitude for the excellent and loving care Trena received while a resident of Friends Homes West for 20 years. Their compassion and kindness was remarkable especially during the past 7 months of her life and the Covid-19 pandemic.