Barbara E. Mullins
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Mullins, Barbara E.

July 18, 1933 - October 7, 2020

GREENSBORO - Barbara E. Mullins, age 87, died on October 7, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.

Barbara Lehan was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 1933. She married her one true love, John, on a sunny day in 1952. Their lives took them from Brooklyn to Monsey, NY to Greensboro, NC in 1973. Along the way, four kids (10 grandkids and seven great-grandkids) and hundreds of golf courses filled their lives with joy and happiness.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, John, who died in 2011.

Those who cherish her memory are her son Kevin and wife Ann, their three children and three grandchildren; daughter Kim Harms and husband Charlie, with their three children and four grandchildren; son Peter and wife Angie, and their four children and son Mark and partner Rose Wade.

A private visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Interment to follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
Mark so sorry. I know how much she will be missed. I thank her for bringing you into the world and our lives. Praying for you and your family.
diane risch
October 9, 2020
Will always remember Ms. Barbaras verbal golf lessons and our talks about her beautiful azaleas. Prayers and blessings to all of the family.
Rose Wade
October 9, 2020
