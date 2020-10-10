Mullins, Barbara E.
July 18, 1933 - October 7, 2020
GREENSBORO - Barbara E. Mullins, age 87, died on October 7, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
Barbara Lehan was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 1933. She married her one true love, John, on a sunny day in 1952. Their lives took them from Brooklyn to Monsey, NY to Greensboro, NC in 1973. Along the way, four kids (10 grandkids and seven great-grandkids) and hundreds of golf courses filled their lives with joy and happiness.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband, John, who died in 2011.
Those who cherish her memory are her son Kevin and wife Ann, their three children and three grandchildren; daughter Kim Harms and husband Charlie, with their three children and four grandchildren; son Peter and wife Angie, and their four children and son Mark and partner Rose Wade.
A private visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Interment to follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2020.