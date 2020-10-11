Karen, I am thinking of you and your loss. It was a privilege to work with Your husband on several EMS matters while he was the County Manager at Forsyth County. I often have thought over the years how he put his trust in me to handle the EMS Department. I lost my wife this past year To Parkinsons and can feel your heartbreak. My thoughts are with you and your family.

Dan Ozimek October 9, 2020