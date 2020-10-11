Menu
Graham Wiles Pervier
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Graham Wiles Pervier

Reidsville — Graham Wiles Pervier, 78, died peacefully on October 5. He was born in Evanston, Illinois on February 28, 1942 to the late George and Louise Pervier. Graham graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in English and master's degree from the School of Architecture.

Graham's career was in local and state government, serving as county manager in Currituck, Beaufort and Forsyth Counties. He presided over many state and local boards, committees and commissions.

Following his retirement as Forsyth County manager, he served as president of the Rockingham County Partnership for Economic and Tourism Development.

Graham was an active member of Masonic Lodge Forsyth 707 and was honored to be Grand Master of the North Carolina Masons in 2005.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen English Pervier, his daughter, Leigh Johannessen and husband Wayne; son, Geoffrey Pervier and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Alexis Johannessen, Karah Johannessen, Garrett Johannessen and Carson Pervier; sister, Joan Bollenbacher and husband, Robert; and a host of much loved extended family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, with Chaplain Glenn Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations
What an incredible couple. Graham and Karen. They both fed off of each other in everything they did. Pillars in the community
Sandy Garrett
October 10, 2020
Karen, I am thinking of you and your loss. It was a privilege to work with Your husband on several EMS matters while he was the County Manager at Forsyth County. I often have thought over the years how he put his trust in me to handle the EMS Department. I lost my wife this past year To Parkinsons and can feel your heartbreak. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Dan Ozimek
October 9, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences for your loss and may God receive Graham in His glory.
Lydia & Manuel Rodríguez
October 9, 2020
It was my pleasure to work with Graham for a number of years at Forsyth County, and to referee some high school soccer with him as well. Graham was a highly competent county manager; his keen intelligence, genuine kindness, gentle spirit, and sharp wit served him well and earned him widespread respect and affection. He will be missed ... Godspeed. Sincere condolences to Karen and family.
Jonathan Maxwell
Guilford County Attorney, retired
October 9, 2020
Jennifer Smith
October 9, 2020
Graham you will be missed by your brethren at Forsyth and Scottish Rite. Rest in Gods hands forever !
Philip Johnson PM enterprise 685
October 8, 2020
I am heartbroken to learn that I have lost a good friend, colleague and Brother. I shall truly miss Graham's wit and riveting story-telling ability, as well as his great professionalism, leadership, intellect and vision that he provided to North Carolina communities and to the Masonic fraternity. Julia and I offer our warmest condolences to Karen and their grieving family. Sadly, we lost a pillar of our community.
Wayne R. Conley
October 8, 2020
Lost my wife, Ava , October 5, 2019 and now Graham this year. I don't need to enlarge on any accolades. For myself and Ava, the thing most important about Graham and Karen is simply Friends since 1970.
George Troxler
October 8, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy
Ann Hunt
October 8, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. I greatly enjoyed working with Graham. He was a one of a kind. Thoughts and prayers.
Matt Dyson
October 8, 2020
My condolences to the family on the passing of your loved one. He was the County Manager of Forsyth County when I worked in the tax office a long time ago. I remember him being a good manager as well as a good man.
Elizabeth Sechrest
October 8, 2020
Karen, thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Martha Ann
Martha Ann Murray
October 8, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Graham's passing. He was a great individual and public servant. Much of the growth we have seen in the past 10 years in Forsyth County can be contributed to Graham's Vision & Planning while working to lead the County into the future. My condolences to his entire extended family and want them to know we will be praying that God comforts them at this time of loss.
FRANK SERGE JR
October 8, 2020
Our families thoughts and prayers are with you and you family. Im a much better person for being able to serve with Graham on the MC EMS Advisory Council. Thank you Karen and family for sharing Graham with the many areas he served in across North Carolina.
Donnie Loftis
October 7, 2020