Diana Amy Dukes Kingsley
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Kingsley, Diana Amy Dukes

March 26, 1959 - October 6, 2020

Diana Amy Dukes Kingsley, 61, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Beacon Place Hospice.

Diana was born March 26, 1959, in Ogden, Utah, daughter of David and Gwendolyn. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland and worked for a period of time as a medical technologist. In 1975, Diana married her high school sweetheart Tom, who served his country in the United States Army. Army life allowed them to live in various states, including Georgia, Louisiana, and Alabama. They finally settled with their two children, Mark and Katie, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Kingsley's enjoyed visiting the mountains, hiking, and trips to the beach.

Diana is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Kingsley; father, David V. Dukes; mother, Gwendolyn A. Kingsley; son, Mark Kingsley; daughter, Katie Campbell and husband, Kevin; siblings, Michael Dukes, Karen Pruett, Terry Dukes, Allan Dukes and two grandchildren, Madison and Silas Campbell.

A celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date when it will be safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diana's memory to the charity of one's choice.

Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Kingsley family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
Tom, I am so sorry to hear of your wifes passing. Sending you and your family my sympathy and prayers at this time.
Joyce Nelson
October 11, 2020