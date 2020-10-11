Stewart, Marshall McKinley
April 23, 1994 - October 2, 2020
Marshall McKinley Stewart passed away on October 2, 2020 from a motorcycle accident in Savannah Georgia. As an organ donor, he was able to save many people with the gift of lifesaving transplants.
Marshall was born in Greensboro on April 23, 1994. He came into this world at 9 lbs. 8 ounces - the biggest baby in the Wesley Long NICU with congenital pneumonia. He grew into a beautiful and fearless boy - riding bikes, water skiing and snow skiing, surfing and jumping off cliffs into lakes any time he could. He kept up his love of adventure throughout his life leading him to his love of motorcycles and old jeeps! Marshall attended Greensboro Day School and had a fabulous time at age 14 being boat-schooled by his Mom on a yearlong family adventure on their boat "Panache" from Grenada through the Caribbean Islands and Bahamas back to Wrightsville Beach. He attended Page and graduated from Western Guilford High School in 2013 with his wonderful group of friends. He then went to Savannah College of Art and Design and majored in Historic Preservation Design. He was happy to work at Rehab Builders Inc. on the restoration of the Printworks Cotton Mill in Greensboro. He shared a love of old buildings and old things with his Papa and Parker.
He is survived by his parents Cheryl and Ed Stewart, his brothers Parker and Dustin, Dustin's wife Rosemary and his beloved niece and nephew Lane and Grant. He is also survived by his grandparents Caryl and Bill Cullom and Rachel Stewart; aunts and uncles - Jennifer and David Barksdale (Emma James and Hallie), Donna and Tom Stewart (Sean, Kristen, Christian and Levi), Anna and Bill Stewart (Blaire, Chandler, Charlie, Landon, Izabella and Ezra) He leaves behind many friends from Greensboro and Savannah who have spread all over the world.
Marshall had a gift of making people feel special and his kindness and friendliness was beyond measure. He was funny, sweet and caring to all people and we will love and miss him for the rest of our lives. A celebration of his life will take place at his grandparent's farm in Burnsville NC on October 30, 2020.
Memorials for Marshall may be sent in his name to Preservation Greensboro, Post Office Box 13136, Greensboro NC, 27415.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.