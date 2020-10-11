Menu
James Davis Sharpe Sr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Sharpe, Sr., James Davis

May 31, 1931 - October 8, 2020

James David Sharpe, Sr., 89, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020, at his residence.

David was born May 31, 1931, in Guilford County, NC, son of the late George S. and Lessie Mae Sharpe. He proudly served his country while in the Air Force and retired from the Greensboro Fire Department, a Battalion Chief. David was a faithful member of Vandalia Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sharpe was preceded in death by his brother, George Sharpe and sisters, Dora Purgason and Betty McMillan. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, LaVerne Sharpe; son, David Sharpe, Jr. and wife, Sandy; daughter, Karen Moore and husband, Jimmy; sisters, Violet Cain, Mildred Isom; sister-in-law, Sarah Sharpe and his grandchildren, Jonathan Sharpe, James David Sharpe, III and Elizabeth Moore. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vandalia Presbyterian Church, 101 Vandalia Road, Greensboro, NC 27406, AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or the American Heart Association, 7209 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
