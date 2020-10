Glidewell, NancySeptember 1, 1941 - October 8, 2020Nancy Proctor Glidewell, 79, of High Point, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hospice Home at High Point.Born September 1, 1941, in Stuart, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James Avery Proctor and the late Maxine Gordon Proctor. Mrs. Glidewell was a retired medical assistant with Wesley Long Hospital and a longtime member of Midway Baptist Church and Lake Brant Baptist Church.She is survived by her sons, Duaine Sikes and wife Sondra of Greensboro, Darren Glidewell and fiancé Ashley of High Point, and Kevin Glidewell and wife Julie of High Point; brothers, Roger Proctor, Harold Proctor, and Larry Proctor; son-in-law, Barney Pannell; and nine grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Don Glidewell; daughter, Darlene Pannell; and sister, Linda Chandler.Private celebration of life services will be held at High Point City Lake Park.Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com Wright Funerals-Cremations1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262