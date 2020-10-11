Tuggle, Jo Ann Holt
August 15, 1937 - October 9, 2020
Jo Ann Holt Tuggle, 83, passed away at her home Friday evening, October 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, at Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church with Rev. Denise Kilgo-Martin and Rev. Kelley G. Groce officiating. Pandemic guidelines will be observed.
Jo Ann was born in Henry County, Virginia on August 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Samuel and Minnie Joyce Holt. She was an active member at Summerfield Peace UMC and was retired from Wesley Long Hospital. In her spare time, you could find her tending her flower gardens, out shopping, antiquing, or collecting. She loved her God and family most of all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. Tuggle, son Randy Tuggle, brother Phillip Holt, and sister Linda Bowman.
Surviving are her daughter Kim Tuggle Shelton and her husband, Mike, of Summerfield; daughter-in-law Susan Tuggle of Greensboro; sister Judy Sechrist of Madison; grandchildren Lauren Childrey and her husband, Ryan, and Jimmy Duck; and 2 great grandchildren Kennedy Childrey and Ella Childrey; as well as several special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church, PO Box 639, Summerfield, NC 27358 or AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Tuggle family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisandick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.