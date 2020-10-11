Foster, Mary
Mary S. Foster, 90, passed away at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte on October 9, 2020. She was born in Postville, Iowa and then moved to Tryon, NC. Mary was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. She was a 5th-grade elementary teacher at Barringer Elementary School in Charlotte. Several years after marrying Jim Foster, they relocated to Greensboro, NC. She was a long-time active member at West Market Methodist church in Greensboro and Myers Park Methodist Church while in Charlotte. She served as a Sunday School teacher, a circle leader, and a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service (W.S.C.S.). Mary was a former member of the Symphony Guild, the Blandwood Guild, the Weatherspoon Art Gallery and Guild, and a book club and garden club. She was an avid gardener whose time and work was reflected in her beautiful yard. Mary also enjoyed playing golf and could say she had shot a hole in one. She is survived by her two daughters, Margaret McAlister and Harriet Sutton, as well as by grandchildren, Mary Sanders, Josh, Chad, Patsy, Anna, and Meg, and great grandchildren, Anna and Ada. Mary was proceeded in death by her husband James B. Foster, Jr., and her sister Julie Gilbreath. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and administration of Aldersgate Retirement Community, Mary's home for the past 11 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Market Street United Methodist Church, 203 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made through www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.