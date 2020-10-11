High Point — Charles Vincent Patterson, 66, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A memorial service remembering his life will be held on Saturday Oct. 17th 2020 @ 2pm. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
We are deeply sadden to hear of our cousin's passing. We,the Butler Family send our sincere condolences to Our Patterson Family. Cousin Constance, we love you and are praying God's comfort and peace for you and your family. Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not to your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths. We pray God's blessings upon you and your family.