We are deeply sadden to hear of our cousin's passing. We,the Butler Family send our sincere condolences to Our Patterson Family. Cousin Constance, we love you and are praying God's comfort and peace for you and your family. Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not to your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths. We pray God's blessings upon you and your family.

William and Carolyn Butler Little October 10, 2020