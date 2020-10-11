Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gray Bowman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Bowman, Gray

Gray Bowman, 87, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.

A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, October 12 at Plainview Baptist Church in McLeansville, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Gray was born in Surry County, NC on July 13, 1933 to the late Ira and Nonnie Mae Bowman. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a hard working man and tobacco farmer who always provided for his family. He was generous to help others and put them before himself. Gray was a faithful member of Plainview Baptist Church serving there in many capacities over the years. Though he worked hard, he always enjoyed a Mountain Dew and a good oatmeal cookie.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Bowman. Also surviving is a brother, Bill Bowman, as well as children, Danny Bowman, Sr., Linda Saunders, Gary and Bobby Davis. Additionally, he is survived by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Plainview Baptist Church
, McLeansville, North Carolina
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Plainview Baptist Church
, McLeansville, North Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Danny, I'm so very sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time.
Brad Bolton
October 11, 2020