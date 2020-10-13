King, Sr., Billy



September 30, 1940 - October 6, 2020



Billy Rasco King, Sr., 80, changed his address and moved to heaven on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



Because Billy and his wife Becky went home to be with the Lord so close together, a joint graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dave Huggins officiating.



Billy was born in Rockingham County to the late B.F. King and Lettie Williams King. He was a successful brick mason for over 45 years. Billy was a charter member of Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department where he served as an assistant chief for many years. He was also an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was generous with his time and talents to the community and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Becky King, and his brother, Elmer King.



Survivors include his children, Narie Moore and husband, Lynn, Susan King and Billy King, Jr. and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Morgan and Olivia Dunlap and Tyler and Alex King; great-grandchild, Carson Jones; sister, Ruby "Ann" Harmon, as well as a large and loving extended family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.