Weddell, Kirk LivermanJune 25, 1970 - October 10, 2020Greensboro – Kirk Liverman Weddell, devoted son of John Weddell (deceased) and Kay Weddell, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.He is survived by his brother Don Liverman (Peggy) and sister Teresa Spruill (Eddie), nieces Molly Spruill and Morgan Hooser (Jared), his nephew Bryan Liverman (Jordan, Karsyn, and Perry).Kirk was a joy to us as a boy and young man and experienced many troubles later but through God's grace was able to overcome and find peace. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.Due to the pandemic, a graveside service with the immediate family will be held at Westminster Gardens.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice care facility – Authoracare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick is assisting the Weddell family.Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc1118 N. Elm Street