Rogers, Sr., William "Bill"



April 12, 1929 - October 7, 2020



William Henry (Bill) Rogers, Sr. passed on to be with his Lord on October 7, 2020 at the age or 91. He was born in Martin County, NC on April 12, 1929 to John Haywood Rogers and Nettie Cullipher Rogers, both deceased. William is survived by his loving wife, Martha L. Teague Rogers, sons William H. (Billy) Rogers, Jr. and wife (Ruth), Ronald H. Rogers and wife (Mary), daughters Joan Rogers, and Traci Rogers Fuquay; grandchildren Rhonda R. Wood and husband (Nick), Carla R. Watson and husband (Eric), Jordan A. Fuquay, Nathan Y. Rogers, Jenna Fuquay Villalobos and husband (Johnathan); three great-grandchildren, Easton, Hank and Lincoln Wood; siblings Haywood Rogers, Jr. (deceased), Jesse H. Rogers and wife (Joyce), Robert Rogers and wife (Mary Parish), James Rogers (deceased) and wife Virginia, Mary Frances Bailey and husband (Jerry), Evelyn R. Clark and husband Russell (both deceased). There are numerous nieces and nephews.



William Rogers, Sr. graduated from Williamston High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Force where he served from 1948-1952. While in service he spent 2 ½ years in the Air Force Intelligence and 1½ years in Air Force Security Service. During this time, he played Service Baseball for three years and played in the World Series Air Force Baseball in 1949. He was honorably discharged in 1952.



Following his time in the Air Force, he attended Guilford College in Greensboro, NC, where he graduated in 1956. While there he played football and was a two-way starter, where he played running back on offense and line backer on defense. He received many honors in their conference: the N.C. English Award for Most Outstanding Undergraduate Athlete, captain of the 1954 team, and All Conference. He was inducted into the Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. William Rogers was employed by the American Tobacco Company in the Sales Department. He held supervisory positions for approximately 28 of his 31 years of employment. In April 1988 he was one of the first groups to be inducted in the newly formed President's Club. This honor was based on productivity.



Special thanks to Mary, Sherrill and Joyce Ann for their loving care during Bill's final days.



In his last days of his life he enjoyed being with family and friends in Snow Camp Church Community.



A public viewing will be held at McClure Funeral Service in Graham on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cane Creek Friends Meeting Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Cane Creek Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund and the Authora Care Collection.



McClure Funeral Service



1030 S. Main St., Graham, NC 27253



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.