Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dillard "Tex" Hall
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Hall, Dillard "Tex"

March 18, 1929 - October 8, 2020

Dillard "Tex" Hall, 91, of Eden, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Life Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church before the service and other times at the home on Washington Street.

Tex was born in Rockingham County on March 18, 1929, a son of William Hall and Bessie Chrisman Hall, both deceased. He was retired from Duke Energy at Belews Creek. He was a wonderful husband who loved his family. He was a good Christian man and was very active in his church.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Dalton Hall of the home; his children, Lynn Smith and husband Barry of Stoneville, Alfred Hall and wife Hilda of Jacksonville, NC, Joe Hall of Reidsville; his grandchildren, Kevin, David, Tanya, Monica, Alice, Arthur, Josh and his 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Chapel, 221 Martinsville Loop Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.