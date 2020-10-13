Hall, Dillard "Tex"
March 18, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Dillard "Tex" Hall, 91, of Eden, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Life Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church before the service and other times at the home on Washington Street.
Tex was born in Rockingham County on March 18, 1929, a son of William Hall and Bessie Chrisman Hall, both deceased. He was retired from Duke Energy at Belews Creek. He was a wonderful husband who loved his family. He was a good Christian man and was very active in his church.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya Dalton Hall of the home; his children, Lynn Smith and husband Barry of Stoneville, Alfred Hall and wife Hilda of Jacksonville, NC, Joe Hall of Reidsville; his grandchildren, Kevin, David, Tanya, Monica, Alice, Arthur, Josh and his 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Chapel, 221 Martinsville Loop Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home
Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.