Bumgarner, Richard Lock
Mr. Richard Lock Bumgarner—dear husband, good friend, and bibliomaniac—died October 8, 2020. He was born October 23, 1949, in Winston-Salem to James Irwin Bumgarner and Francis Hamilton Krebs Bumgarner. He worked at Wesley Long Hospital for 31 years. His particular interests included Dante, Plato, geology, trees, ancient civilization, speculative anthropology, Herman Melville and the U.S. Navy. He was a member at Millers Creek United Methodist Church. He might say instead of goodbye, "for now."
A graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Millers Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery (Old 421).
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Irwin Bumgarner and Francis Hamilton Krebs Bumgarner, and a paternal grandfather Rev. J.L. A. Bumgarner.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Beth Lindsay; brothers Robert Linville Bumgarner and wife Cristy of Fairfax Station, VA, his twin F. Hampton Bumgarner of Denver, CO, a sister, Suzie Graniello, and husband Miguel of Sparta, NJ; and cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and a grand-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored by donations to VFW Children's Home, 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48829 or Reading Connection, 122 N. Elm Street, #920, Greensboro, NC 27401 or by buying a book.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 14, 2020.