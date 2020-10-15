Jeffries, Barbara Farmer
December 30, 1935 - October 6, 2020
Barbara Ann Farmer Jeffries, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Arlington, TX.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at Overlook Cemetery. The family will have a visitation from 1 p.m. till 1:45 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home before proceeding to the cemetery. The service will be on Fair Funeral Home Facebook page streaming live.
Mrs. Jeffries was born December 30, 1935 in Rockingham County to the late Andrew and May Bud Clemmons Farmer. She was retired from the defense industry. She was a former member of the Church of the Brethren in Eden, NC.
Preceding her in death along with her parents were husband Douglas Jeffries, daughter Genifer Jeffries and son Dwight Jeffries, and brother, Eugene Farmer.
Surviving are daughter, Rose Marie Jeffries; sons, David and Ralph Jeffries, all of Texas; brothers, Paul Farmer of TX, Jack Farmer of NC, Robert Farmer of MI and Fred Farmer of FL and sister, Linda Yost of OH; grandchildren, Christopher Jeffries, Christina Jeffries Sanders-Rapoza, Cory Jeffries and Krystal Jeffries; great-grandchildren, Tallon, Katelynn, Celeste and Cadence Jeffries.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.