Taylor, Edith Warren
June 10, 1928 - October 12, 2020
Edith Warren Taylor, 92, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Beacon Place.
Born in Kernersville, NC to the late Grover and India Warren, Edith was married to John Otwa Taylor for 42 years, until his death in 1992.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. Social distancing will be observed.
Edith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a talented seamstress, gardener, and cake decorator. She so enjoyed blessing many with her birthday cakes, wedding cakes, and sharing flowers from her yard for such special occasions. Edith was a faithful member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church, where she taught children's Sunday school and was active in the Presbyterian Women's Association. She joined numerous friends and walked at Four Seasons Town Center, six days a week for twenty years, until her health would no longer allow her to do so. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially during their annual vacation to White Lake. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Warren; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jean Warren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, John R. Taylor of Davidson, William N. Taylor (Vicki) of Greensboro, and Charles M. Taylor of Resaca, GA; granddaughter, Meg Taylor of Charlotte; grandsons, Shane Taylor (Christina) of Walnut Cove and Todd Taylor (Emily) of Hilton Head, SC; two great-grandchildren, Katlyn Kiger and Greyson Taylor; a brother, Donnie Warren (Gail) of Kernersville, a sister-in-law, Dot Taylor of Roxboro, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 2300 Old Chapman St., Greensboro, NC 27403; AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be made to www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.