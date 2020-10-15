Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willie G. Currie
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Currie, Willie G.

July 22, 1931 - October 10, 2020

Willie G. Currie, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. He is survived by two daughters, Glenda Brewington (Nelson) and Linda Faye Currie; three grandchildren, Derek (Licelis), Britney and Blake; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, three sisters and a host of other family and friends.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC 27401-3248
Oct
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Condolences for The Currie Family. May you find comfort and peace at this painful time. Love you all
Theresa Slade and Family
October 14, 2020