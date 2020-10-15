Menu
Ethelyne Cheek Headen
DIED
October 10, 2020
Ethelyne Cheek Headen

Liberty — Ethelyne Cheek Headen, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Amos Grove Cemetery. Kimes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Amos Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Kimes Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Our heart aches for you in losing your Mama and best friend. She was a very kind, precious, special, funny, God loving woman. A beautiful lady who dressed to the nines always! We will miss Auntie. She's with Uncle Ed and Cynthia now and her other family and friends. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Hallelujah! We love you, our beloved cousins.
Kaye & Jimmy Cheek
October 14, 2020
Lorraine Watson
October 14, 2020