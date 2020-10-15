Wiler, Dean Berlin
August 15, 1938 - October 13, 2020
Dean Berlin Wiler passed away on October 13, 2020, at his home. The son of the late Lillie Keeran and Raymond L. Wiler, he was born on August 15,1938, in Findlay, Ohio.
Dean graduated from Liberty Benton High School in Hancock County, Ohio, and attended Bowling Green State University and Franklin University where he received a B.S. in business administration and accounting. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard for six years.
Dean's career spanned over thirty years in hospital administration, where he held various financial management positions in Ohio hospitals. He retired as the chief compliance officer at MedCentral Health System in Mansfield, Ohio, in 2001. He was a member of numerous health care professional organizations throughout his career and was a board member of the Mansfield Kiwanis Club and also served on the Board of the First Congregational Church of Mansfield and the former Optimist Club of Greensboro. Music was a special part of Dean's life. As a young boy and throughout his life, he was a gifted pianist and member of numerous community and church choirs. While in Greensboro, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lee Anne Tobin Wiler. He is also survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory (Stephanie) of Hilliard, Ohio; Jeffrey (Kelly) of Zanesville, Ohio; Troy of Findlay, Ohio; and daughter Carrie Dunn (Chad) of New Albany, Ohio; and son-in-law Shane Kelly of Greensboro. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren: Cassidy Wiler; Alex, Ryan, Owen and Sam Dunn; and Sophie Kelly, as well as a brother Raymond (Sandra) of Findlay. His stepdaughter, Karen Kelly, step-grandson, Davis Kelly, and three brothers Merrill, Ned and Leland and sister Mary Heidlebaugh preceded him in death.
A memorial service to celebrate Dean's life will be held at a later time. Contributions to honor Dean may be made to the charity of one's choice
or to the Greensboro Science Center for the Davis Kelly Fountain, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.