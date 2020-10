LeDale E. Ellison-Harris



Greensboro — LeDale E. Ellison-Harris, 30, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Dr. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral Service will be assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.