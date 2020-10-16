Hall, Sammy
August 13, 1955 - October 9, 2020
Whitsett - Sammy was welcomed with great joy to this world by his parents, Adrian and Nancy, and his big sister Linda. Time passed and he was blessed with the arrivals of two more sisters: Shirley (Junior) and Sandra (Lawrence). Sandra was like a daughter to him. They were very close and always looked after each other. Sammy loved them all very much.
As time went on his sisters were blessed with children that became his beloved nieces and nephews; Regan (Chris), Bruce (Jennifer), Jesse, Mandy, Natalie (Matt), Melanie (Landon), Tiffany, and Stormy, and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Sammy was blessed with wonderful aunts and uncles: Doris and Don, Dean and Dot, Wayne and Jackie, Charles and Liz, Lucy, James and Sis, Charlie and Blondie, MaryBell and L.A., Billy and Hallie, and Pete and Azalia. Sammy had wonderful grandparents, Paul and Myrtle, and Walter and Flossie. He was also very close with and had lots of fun times with all of his cousins.
Sammy met Gary (Susan) in 1962 in the 2nd grade. They have been best friends ever since. They were always together doing everything. Sometimes even getting in trouble! Oh, the stories they can tell! They were truly brothers. Their love for each other and their bond has always been a beautiful thing to see. Sammy also had his special friends Dee and Sherry.
Sammy married the love of his life, Jenny, on April 13, 2014. They were blessed with 11 wonderful years together in their happy and peaceful home with their beloved children: TT, Sonny, Max, Mini, Lucy, Tash, Sissy, Monkey and Gracie. Their marriage also blessed him with Nina and Wayne as parents, and James (Ann) and Robert as brothers and a sister. Sammy was also blessed with many more aunts, uncles and cousins in Virginia. They all loved him and he loved and treasured them. He often said, "Marrying you was the best thing I ever did, you came with the most wonderful bunch of family and friends. Now they're mine also!"
Sammy was the owner of Sammy Hall Painting. He worked all over Alamance and Guilford counties for over 30 years. He retired in January 2020. What a wonderful life he lived. What a gift he was to all who were blessed to know and love him. What a legacy he leaves behind.
Sammy was the life of the party. Always willing to lend a helping hand and a great friend! The glass was always half full, always a hug for all and he always made you feel welcome!
What a blessing he was to us all!
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Norman Fargis.
In lieu of flowers, in Sammy's memory, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
.
