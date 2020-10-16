Menu
Katherine "Kathy" McAdams
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
McAdams, Dr. Katherine "Kathy" (Carlton)

July 19, 1950 - September 29, 2020

Professor emerita, University of Maryland College Park; BA, MA, PhD, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Irene F. Lee Award as Outstanding Senior Woman, UNC class of 1972, Order of the Golden Fleece 1972; graduate of Grimsley High School, 1968. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tim, a son John Robin, both of Silver Spring, MD; a daughter, Julia, of Egham, Surrey, England; a sister, Elizabeth Fiebach of Philadelphia, PA; 7 nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, A. P. Carlton, Sr., and Katherine Carlton Johnston, and by her brother A. P. Carlton, Jr. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Kathy's memory to the University of Maryland College Park Foundation and designated for the College Park Scholars Founders Endowment, which funds the Katherine McAdams Leadership Award. Gifts may be sent to the University of Maryland College Park Foundation Office of Gift Acceptance at 4603 Calvert Road, College Park, MD 20740-3421. Family funeral services will be held at the UMD Chapel at a to be determined time.

Hines-Rinaldi

11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
