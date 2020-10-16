Schraeder, Donald
March 16, 1947 - October 13, 2020
Donald Patrick Thomas Schraeder, beloved husband of Georgette Harber Schraeder--a celebrated 51-year marriage and loving fun--father of 3 wise sons, Abraham Louis Melchior Schraeder, Greensboro; Anthony Jack Balthazar Schraeder (Heather Neal), Greensboro; and Al-don Patrick Casper Schraeder, High Point, has transitioned from a stroke on October 3, 2020, to fully eternal life at Wake Forest Baptist on October 13, 2020. He taught his sons to do what is right; do your best and always treat others as you want them to treat you.
Don was born in Fort Wayne, IN, attended Central Catholic High School, class of 1965, where he met Georgette.
The couple lived in many places besides High Point, NC, including Honolulu, Hawaii, while he was a pharmacy specialist in the Air Force during the Vietnam War; Ft. Wayne, IN, where he was a postman and attended IPFW, Gainesville, FL, where he was a proud Gator and obtained his accounting degree; Greensboro, NC, working for Haskins and Sells; Muncie, IN, where he taught and obtained his MBA; Lansing, MI, teaching at MSU on television and working on his doctorate - Go Spartans!; Erie, PA, as an accounting professor at Gannon University; and settling in High Point as a professor of accounting to teach at Greensboro College for 23 years before retirement.
Besides working as a CPA, and an accounting professor, he loved helping to coach his sons' various teams (soccer, chess, baseball, basketball, volleyball) and served as Jamestown Youth League director in the 90s. He helped coach at OLG and St. Leo and enjoyed attending PECSSA games and GC Pride and UNCG Spartan games.
Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving for many years as treasurer of the 939 Council and Club. He enjoyed helping his mentor Pat Kirwan with the St. Vincent DePaul Society and golfing with the Knights Tues/Thurs group, including those of the other political party. He always voted unity and common good, no matter the party of the candidate. He was also a member of the AOH and loved to sing and dance. With retirement, he professed as a member of the Secular Franciscan Fraternity Family of Greensboro and currently was serving as vice minister, supporting Just Faith and Restorative Justice and helping with cleaning, and bookstore and other apostolates. Like Francis he was preaching, but only using words if necessary.
He is predeceased by his parents Betty and Jack Schroeder. He is survived and celebrated by wife, Georgette and sons (Abe, AJ, Al) and Indiana Schroeder brothers and sisters Denny (Gail), Jim (Sue), Gary (Deb) and Tom (Laurel, Jeanne Knuth (Rick), Dianne and Kathy) and mother-in-law Betty Harber. Also in his heart are his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as the Carolina Walsh family and many friends, nieces and nephews and godchildren (Pete, Shane, Doug and Darcy) and the Franciscan Family of Greensboro and the Idiot boxers.
Remembering that laughter is God's sonshine, we will love him "forever and three days" and hope to laugh with him again in the beloved kingdom.
Memorial celebrations will be scheduled in Indiana and North Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Due to Covid, the family will have a private ceremony. Interment Christ the King Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 16, 2020.