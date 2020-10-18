David Whitt
Eden — David Allen Whitt, age 92, of Eden, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County (Gibson House).
A graveside service will be Sunday, October 18th at 2 p.m. at Overlook Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered. Mr. Whitt will lie in repose Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fair Funeral Home for those who wish to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book.
Born September 21, 1928 in Spray to the late Meiggs and Annie Odell Whitt, Sr., he was a former member of Riverview Presbyterian Church. He retired from DuPont as an electrician. Mr. Whitt served his country in the US Air Force.
Survived by the love of his life, and wife of 72 years, Louise Fulcher Whitt; two sons, Gary Whitt of Eden, NC and Kenneth Whitt of Clover, SC; two granddaughters, Amy (Michael) Lee of Midland, NC and Stephanie Gibby of York, SC; great grandchildren, Lynden and Michael Lee, and Brandon and Hunter Morrow.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Smith, Mattie Evans and Holly Reece; brothers, Harold Whitt, Posey "Tiny" Whitt, Robert Whitt, Meiggs Whitt, Jr., Jerry Whitt, Jack Whitt and Buddy Whitt.
