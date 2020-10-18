Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Whitt
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
David Whitt

Eden — David Allen Whitt, age 92, of Eden, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County (Gibson House).

A graveside service will be Sunday, October 18th at 2 p.m. at Overlook Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered. Mr. Whitt will lie in repose Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fair Funeral Home for those who wish to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book.

Born September 21, 1928 in Spray to the late Meiggs and Annie Odell Whitt, Sr., he was a former member of Riverview Presbyterian Church. He retired from DuPont as an electrician. Mr. Whitt served his country in the US Air Force.

Survived by the love of his life, and wife of 72 years, Louise Fulcher Whitt; two sons, Gary Whitt of Eden, NC and Kenneth Whitt of Clover, SC; two granddaughters, Amy (Michael) Lee of Midland, NC and Stephanie Gibby of York, SC; great grandchildren, Lynden and Michael Lee, and Brandon and Hunter Morrow.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Smith, Mattie Evans and Holly Reece; brothers, Harold Whitt, Posey "Tiny" Whitt, Robert Whitt, Meiggs Whitt, Jr., Jerry Whitt, Jack Whitt and Buddy Whitt.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oct
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Overlook Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We know David will be missed immensely. Bob Whitt told many stories of David. Thoughts and prayers from Lou and Bill!
Bill & Lou Roland
October 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of David´s passing we know he will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him and loved him we have wonderful memories of at the beach we will be praying for the family
Carlton & Peggy Austin
October 17, 2020
Praying for each family member -May each one hold to the power of Jesus of Nazareth Bible - David loved him so much. Best road map to eternity!
Sandy Lee Martin
October 16, 2020