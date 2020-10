Sarah Hampton "Sadie" Broadnax



Eden — Sarah Hampton "Sadie" Broadnax, 99, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Monday, October 19 at Eden Garden Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 17, 2020.