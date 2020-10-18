Stokesdale — Patricia Wilson, 57, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Thomas Chapel, 633 NC Hwy 150, Greensboro at 2:00 pm. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street , Greensboro, NC 27401
Oct
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Thomas Chapel
633 NC Hwy 150, Greensboro, North Carolina
Oct
19
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Thomas Chapel
To the family of Patricia Wilson we like to render our sincere condolences,and may The God of All Comfort be with you and your family at this sad time.Our thoughts and prayers are with you.The Graves Family
George and Teresa Graves
October 17, 2020
Praying for the family; our Sister is gone home.
Pastor Joseph & Sharon Richardson& Fairgrove Church Family
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
I pray that GOD will help you and give you all you need to go through
Shelly Teague
Friend
October 17, 2020
My prayers for the family.
Bernadette Potts
Friend
October 17, 2020
Iam so hurt: so sad to hear But i no. Pat is resting in arm of lord.
Susan Brooks
Friend
October 16, 2020
We were sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved sister and extend our sincere sympathy to your family Nellie Mebane ,Johnsie Pearce & Marilyn Brown from Wadsworth Congregational church
Nellie Mebane
Friend
October 15, 2020
Family Sorry for your loss i will continue pray for you and your family.
Treasure Brooks-hayes
Friend
October 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Louna Russell
Coworker
October 15, 2020
Darlene and Family,What a mighty God we serve. Thankful to have known Patricia. Will miss our texting and studying the word of God. God has another flower in His garden. Praying for all of you, the strength of the Lord upon you. There is no greater love than the love God gives. Love You! Linda Williamson and Family
Linda Williamson
Friend
October 14, 2020
She was my moms best friend until my mom died. She came to check on me and make sure that I was ok. This is really sad, but I know she is at peace. Love you Miss Pat
Angela Doggett
Family
October 14, 2020
We are praying blessings upon the family In your loss. Darlene & William & Family , we know that you are going to miss Patricia & we are, too. Just know that our God is too wise to make a mistake & that Patricia is over in Glory free from all pain. She was truly a God-fearing woman. We thank God for the time we had with her. Love y’all! The James & Charlene Patrick Family