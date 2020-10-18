We are praying blessings upon the family In your loss. Darlene & William & Family , we know that you are going to miss Patricia & we are, too. Just know that our God is too wise to make a mistake & that Patricia is over in Glory free from all pain. She was truly a God-fearing woman. We thank God for the time we had with her. Love y’all! The James & Charlene Patrick Family

James & Charlene Patrick Friend October 14, 2020