Pleasant Garden - William "Billy" Thomas Cox, Jr., 57, passed away October 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Billy was born Nov. 25th, 1962 in Randolph County & resided in Pleasant Garden for the most part of his life. He was a dedicated & loyal employee of M & M Motors for 30+ years. He was a master mechanic & wood crafter creating many priceless pieces of furniture for his family & friends that will be cherished forever. Billy was most happy when he was tinkering with an engine, crafting new furniture, sawing a huge tree on his sawmill or just sitting in his garage listening to old country music sharing good conversation with his friends or riding his Harley on a sunny day! He was warm, caring, thoughtful, spirited like no other, hilarious with his stories, a man of his word & would always try & see both sides to every situation. He touched the lives of many people & will be missed by all but never forgotten!



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett & Carrie Cox & Conrad & Myrtle Kepley. His uncles Worth, James, & Joe Paul Cox.



Heartbroken family members include his parents, William Thomas Cox, Sr. & Srether Kepley Cox, daughter Amy Cox (Freddie), sisters, Vivian Cox (Mark), Janice Cox (Mark) both of Greensboro & Cheryl Surratt (Eddie) of Julian. Step siblings, Lorene, Judy, Lonnie, & Helen. Three grandchildren, Constance, Duran, & Sophia. Uncle Lloyd Cox of Randleman & Uncles Gary & Larry Kepley of Greensboro & 17 cousins & his most precious dogs Buster & Blinkey.



A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in November.



Donations to AuthoraCara would be appreciated.



