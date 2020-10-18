Menu
Sandra Greene
1945 - 2020
Greene, Sandra

August 18, 1945 - October 12, 1945

Sandra Smith Greene, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of October, 12, 2020. While she has lived Alzheimer's for several years, her family discovered that she had advanced colon cancer in her final weeks.

Sandra was a native of Charlotte, NC and was married to Michael F. Greene, Sr for almost 50 years before his passing in 2014. The Greene family moved to Greensboro in the early 90's where she worked as an administrative professional for Ragsdale High in Jamestown until her retirement. She and her late husband were longtime members of Jamestown United Methodists Church.

Sandra is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lane and Susan Land of Landrum, SC, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Tanya Greene of Burltington, NC and her daughter and son-in-law Greg and Anna Olenar of Oak Ridge, NC. She has 6 grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Noel, Tate, Ford and Georgia.

The family will not hold a public service due to COVID but ask that you consider giving to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.
Sorry for your loss. We will miss her. Our sincere condolences.
Clarence And Beverly Small
October 18, 2020