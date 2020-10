Kirkman, Marvin Elwood



Marvin Elwood Kirkman passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020. He was born on July 2nd, 1938. He was the last surviving and youngest of four brothers, Wink, Tom, and Joe, and was the loving son of Marjorie and Joe Kirkman. He graduated from Greensboro Sr High School in 1958 and immediately served in the Marines. He was a remarkable Uncle, avid outdoorsman, loyal friend, and had a heart of gold. He will be missed greatly by all who were fortunate to know him.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.