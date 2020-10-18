Nance, Charles Aaron
Charles Aaron "Chuck" Nance, 61, of High Point, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lebanon Baptist Church and burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks or face coverings should be worn.
A native of Reidsville, he was a son of the late Eithel Aaron and Barbara Albright Nance and he had grown up in Brown Summit. Chuck was a graduate of N. E. High School and Elon University, a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, a former member of the Greensboro Concert Band, a member of the Professional Putters Association, and a retired employee of the Guilford County School System. He had last worked at High Point Central High School as a one on one Teacher's Assistant with Special Needs Students. Chuck loved his family, his church, music, playing his clarinet, and sports. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother; Jeffrey Alan Nance.
Surviving is the love of his life, his Wife; Sandra Surratt Nance and many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. The family will be at the home of his cousin; Nancy Klotz 5400 Hilltop Rd. Jamestown, NC.
Memorials may be made to: Lebanon Baptist Church 4635 Hicone Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405 or American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852. Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC is assisting the Nance family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.