Russell, Rebecca Smith

March 24, 1943 - October 16, 2020

OAK RIDGE - Rebecca Smith Russell, 77, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. Rebecca was born on March 24, 1943 in Guilford County to Coy Watson and Imogene Oakley Smith. She was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and worked at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital for over 31 years.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, David Benjamin Russell; and one brother, Lewis Smith. Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Black (Jay) of Troy, and Cindy Light of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Houston, Zachary and Ethan; two great grandchildren, Bella, and Osiris; and one brother, Gary Smith of Stokesdale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
