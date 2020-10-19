Wilcox, Jimmy T.
June 1, 1938 - October 16, 2020
Jimmy T. Wilcox, 82, passed away October 16, 2020 with his family by his bedside. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:30am. A Full Military Honor Service at Lakeview Memorial Park will follow, beginning at 11 am.
Jimmy was born in Greensboro, NC on June 1, 1938 to the late Thomas Marshall Wilcox and Nolia Gregory Wilcox. He attended Rankin High School from 1st through 12th grade and graduated in 1956. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy and married his high school sweetheart, Evon Cockman Wilcox. As an Aerographer's Mate, he and Evon transferred from Newfoundland, Canada to Midway Island and many states in between. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and accumulated four children along the way.
Upon retiring from the Navy, Jimmy graduated with Associates Degrees from both Rockingham Community College and Guilford Technical Community College. He went on to further serve his country by joining the United States Postal Service and worked a walking mail route for 21 years.
Jimmy joined the American Legion in 1978 and enjoyed serving as the Commander for Cone Post #386 for two years. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro for 42 years. He and Evon loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and numerous countries across Europe and Asia.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evon; children, Michael Wilcox (Tina) of Woodlawn, VA, Teresa Leszczynski (Mark) of McCormick, SC, Cynthia Turner (Mike) of Augusta, GA, and Susan McAllister (Shane) of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Krista Beattie (Eric), Lauren Hodge (Matt), Holly Wilcox, Katelyn Simons (Zach), Anne Marie Cross (David), Emily Taylor (Jonathon) and Paul D. Gatens; great-grandchildren, Chance Beattie, Tyler Simons, Luke Taylor and Peter Hodge; brother, Zeb Wilcox; and best friend Eddie Clark. He will also be missed by his beloved dogs, Bobo and Roxie.
The family will not be receiving friends, but a viewing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home, 300 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion – Cone Post #386, 1206 American Legion St., Greensboro, NC 27405
