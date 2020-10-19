Menu
James "Jim" Starr
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Starr, James "Jim"

March 29, 1935 - October 17, 2020

James "Jim" Starr, 85, of Burlington passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A native of Floyd County, Va, he was the husband of the late Roberta K. Starr and the son of the late Ewell E. Starr and the late Freda Castle Starr. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He was a member of the Elon Community Church and the Elon Exchange Club.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Starr Journell; nieces, Vicky Carrell (Gary); Tracy Wright (Jeff) and nephews, Larry Journell (Genevieve); Allen Journell (Brenda); Steve Larrick (Anne).

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington. 306 Glenwood Ave. Burlington, NC 27215. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com

Rich & Thompson Funeral & Cremation Services

306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC 27215
Oct
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
Terri Braswell
October 18, 2020