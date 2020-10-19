Bowman, Audrey T.
January 21, 1929 - October 17, 2020
Audrey T. Bowman, 91, born in Bethany, NC passed away peacefully at her home on October 17, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Audrey was married to her late husband, Dan, in 1948 and then moved to Greensboro to begin their family. Audrey was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where she served in every facet of the women's work. She also enjoyed singing in the choir. Her love of singing started at early age when she and her sisters sang on her father's Baptist radio station.
She was also a founding member of the Guilford College YMCA, where she served as one of the main fundraisers and later as the Chair of the Board.
Audrey was truly one of a kind. She was the matriarch of her family whom often referred to her lovingly as "Queenie." She blessed them with memories that will last a lifetime. She enjoyed playing cards (she always played to win), arm wrestling matches, drinking coffee in the gazebo and most importantly hosting her beloved Christmas Eves. Everyone that encountered Audrey has a special story to tell. Often times they included one of her "zingers." They are the mark of her quick wit and never-ending sassy nature. Audrey always told it like it was, whether you were ready to hear it or not.
What people don't know about Audrey is how many people in her community she helped over the years. It was one of her life's greatest joys to help others and over three decades she mentored, guided and supported people from all walks of life. She made special friendships that she cherished, but there are too many to name here.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dan F. Bowman, her six siblings, and her beloved dog, John Paul. She is survived by children Debi Gillespie, Danny Bowman (Marianne), Teri Cheek (Allen), her nine grandchildren (all of which where Maw Maw's favorite), and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Our family expresses our deepest thanks and appreciation to Comfort Keepers for her excellent at home care. A special thank you to Danielle, Sandra, Sophia and Tiffeney who were there for her in her final days.
Guest may register and pay their respects at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel on Monday from 3-5pm and Tuesday from 9-11am. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present to greet guests. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 20th at 2pm at Oak Ridge United Methodist Cemetery. Friends are welcome, masks appreciated.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.