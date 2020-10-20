Overman, Julie Lescelles
Julie Lescelles Overman passed away on October 13th, 2020. Julie was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Bruce and Barbara Overman. After attending UNC-Wilmington for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in English and creative writing, Julie discovered a love for teaching. Her career began in Greensboro as an instructor with North Carolina A&T University, and she continued her work with Elon University and Guilford Technical Community College. Julie cared deeply about her students' education and development.
Julie loved her family and friends and treasured each relationship. She was a brilliant writer who loved literature, music, gardening, and entertaining. She was a champion for the oppressed, overlooked, and marginalized. Her kindness was her hallmark and will remain a gift to all who survive her.
Julie was preceded in death by her father Bruce Overman, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Armfield and husband Charles, brother Bruce Overman, III and partner Carrie Lilly, stepsister Charlotte Arneson and husband Perry, and stepbrother Matthew Armfield. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A gathering to celebrate Julie will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Memorials may be made to the ACLU (125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004) and Planned Parenthood (P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166) and will be received with gratitude.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.