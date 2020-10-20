Florence, Elizabeth



November 28, 1954 - October 14, 2020



Elizabeth (Jeanette) Clark Florence was born on November 28, 1954 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Raymond and Annie Mae Clark. She transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Jeanette began her journey with the Lord at Locust Grove Baptist Church until she became a proud faithful member of St. Thomas Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.



Jeanette graduated from Northeast High School in 1973 and later earned her associate's degree in management studies from the University of Maryland in 1998.



Some of her favorite things to do were to go on daily walks and spend time with her lively granddaughter, Olivia. She also gave freely of her time and energy helping others in a multitude of ways which brought joy to her heart. She was truly loved for her sweet spirit and kindness. You could always count on Jeanette for either a good word or a good laugh.



She had a longstanding career in the education system with positions including: library technician, attendance clerk, educational technician, special needs aide, child care giver, school clerk, computer assistant and her most recent and impactful position as the registrar for Dudley High School, where she worked for the last 21 years.



In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother, James Oscar Ray (Darlene).



A homegoing service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Thomas Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 633 NC Highway 150 W., Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Service will begin at 1 p.m.



Woodard Funeral Home



3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.