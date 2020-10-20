Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garnett Lewis Hughes
Hughes, Garnett Lewis

February 19, 1935 - October 18, 2020

Garnett Lewis Hughes, 85, died peacefully October 18 at Friends Homes. Born in Waynesboro, Virginia, Garnett attended the University of Virginia before earning a degree in building construction at Southern Technical Institute (now Kennesaw State University) in Atlanta. After service in the U.S. Army, he spent his career in the architectural metals construction industry in Greensboro. He was a founding partner of Debnam-Hughes and later, co-founder of Hughes Metal Works.

A lifelong supporter of the arts, Garnett served on the Boards of Penland School of Craft, Piedmont Craftsmen, the Weatherspoon Museum of Art, and GreenHill Gallery.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Shepherd Moran; two daughters from his first marriage to Barbara Hughes: Martha Hughes-James and husband, Bryan James, and Sarah Gakeler and partner Doug Brisotti; a daughter-in-law, Patti Hughes; two stepsons, Kennan DePue and wife, Sandra, and Scott DePue; and seven grandchildren. His son, James Doster Hughes, predeceased him. Also surviving is a sister, Eloise Shell of Pensacola, FL.

Memorial donations can be made to Penland School of Craft, Spruce Pine, NC or New Garden Friends Meeting.

Condolences may be posted at AdvantageGreensboro.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.