Hughes, Garnett Lewis
February 19, 1935 - October 18, 2020
Garnett Lewis Hughes, 85, died peacefully October 18 at Friends Homes. Born in Waynesboro, Virginia, Garnett attended the University of Virginia before earning a degree in building construction at Southern Technical Institute (now Kennesaw State University) in Atlanta. After service in the U.S. Army, he spent his career in the architectural metals construction industry in Greensboro. He was a founding partner of Debnam-Hughes and later, co-founder of Hughes Metal Works.
A lifelong supporter of the arts, Garnett served on the Boards of Penland School of Craft, Piedmont Craftsmen, the Weatherspoon Museum of Art, and GreenHill Gallery.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Shepherd Moran; two daughters from his first marriage to Barbara Hughes: Martha Hughes-James and husband, Bryan James, and Sarah Gakeler and partner Doug Brisotti; a daughter-in-law, Patti Hughes; two stepsons, Kennan DePue and wife, Sandra, and Scott DePue; and seven grandchildren. His son, James Doster Hughes, predeceased him. Also surviving is a sister, Eloise Shell of Pensacola, FL.
Memorial donations can be made to Penland School of Craft, Spruce Pine, NC or New Garden Friends Meeting.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.