Snider, John H.
March 3, 1929 - October 17, 2020
John Herman Snider, 91, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. John was born on March 3, 1929 in Haynesville, LA and, at an early age, moved to Price, TX, a small town in the oil fields of East Texas with his parents, the late Ernest Dewey Snider and Mellie Kelley Snider. Growing up in a small community where everyone knew and cared about each other, he had a very happy childhood playing with friends that he had a close relationship with the rest of his life. After graduating from Carlisle High School, he graduated from Kilgore College and received a bachelor of science in business administration from Denver University. He attended both Kilgore and Denver on a scholarship playing football.
He began a career in the tire industry in 1950, which culminated with the founding of Snider Tire in 1976. With his keen business acumen, his unquestionable integrity, and great work ethic, the company grew into one of the largest commercial tire businesses in the country. He took great pride in providing opportunity to talented individuals and allowing them to achieve their own success. He served on the board of directors of the North Carolina Tire Dealer's Association, the National Tire Dealer's Association, and the North Carolina Trucking Association.
After arriving in Greensboro in 1976, he quickly acclimated to his new hometown. He served on the board of directors of the Boy Scouts and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Greensboro. He was a member of Greensboro Country Club and served on the board of directors. He was member and elder of First Presbyterian Church and the Young Men's Bible class where he had served as president.
He always said (and his friends agreed) his greatest accomplishment was marrying Mamie Kendrick Snider, his wife of 71 years. His great sense of humor and big laugh endeared him to his large circle of friends. He loved being around people and having a good time. He was most proud of his family, daughter, Cheryl Hunt (Russ) and son, John Snider (Carole) and took great pride in their accomplishments and those of his five grandchildren, Anne-Marie Brown (Dave), Jeffrey Hunt (Ashley), Graham Hunt (Kara), Kate Henry (Frank), and Kelley Anderson (Andy) and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, a sister, LaFern Lowell, predeceased him.
The family is holding a private celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army of Greensboro, or the charity of one's choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.