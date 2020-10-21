Cooley, Sandra Jean
1962 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Jean Cooley passed away on October 15, 2020 at her home in Greensboro surrounded by loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edison and Ruth Cooley. She is survived by her long-time companion, Terry Barber; her sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) Kendrick and Kay (Mike) Stanley; and two generations of nieces and nephews.
Sandy was born on February 14, 1962 in Greensboro. She was a hard worker with a generous heart. She worked at Captain D's for three decades in Greensboro and Burlington, where she was store manager for 20 years. She loved her friends and family very much and freely gave her time and resources to support them whenever she saw a need.
Sandy was fun, light-hearted, and focused on the bright side of things. She loved to travel, especially to the Coastal Carolinas. She loved music and dancing and was a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies and Nicholas Sparks novels. She was an avid crafter and made wreaths at the holidays and decorative stained glass pieces. Her love of life was infectious.
Sandy is loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will take place at her home with family and close friends.
Her memory may be honored by donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.