Helms, Shirley Jean Brady
July 12, 1936 - October 15, 2020
GREENSBORO - Mrs. Shirley Jean Brady Helms, 84, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Home Place of Burlington.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC with Rev. Gary Coble officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Westminster Gardens mausoleum, Greensboro. The family will receive friends a half an hour prior to each service. The family requests those attending the services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Helms was born on July 12, 1936 in Greensboro, daughter of the late Edgar Lee and Mildred Trexler Brady. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School and Campbell College where she played basketball for both. She retired after 20 years at Carolina Steel Corporation as compensation manager. She attended St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, where she was a member of the choir. She also sang in other choir groups in the area and loved music and bowling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Helms.
She is survived by her son, Michael Helms and wife Jeannie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice of Burlington, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 or St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28145.
Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Helms family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
