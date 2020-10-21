James "Donnie" HIcks
Eden — James "Donnie" Donald Hicks, age 82, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held Monday, 11 a.m., October 19, 2020 at Overlook Cemetery. Donnie will lie in repose at Fair Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18 from 12 to 6 p.m. for those wishing to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book.
Mr. Hicks was born in Rockingham County, December 6, 1937, to the late Joseph Hicks and Ethel Stephens Hicks. Donnie was a faithful member of the King Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as an elder. He enjoyed spending time watching western movies, working in his garden and yard. Mr. Hicks retired from John Smith and Sons as a house painter.
He is survived by his stepdaughter Eva (Steve) Perkins, of Eden, NC, stepson Marlon (Maria) Comahig of Eden, sister, Betty Shively and honorary sister, Gay Hunt, all of Eden, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Hicks, brothers: Joe Bill Hicks, Ralph Hicks, and Wayne Hicks, sisters: Virginia Richardson, Polly Grogan and Helen McCormick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to King Memorial Baptist Church, 811 West Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.