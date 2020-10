Larry Oldham



Liberty — Larry Oldham, 76, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22 at Rives Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 4258 Rives Chapel Church Rd., Siler City. Smith & Buckner funeral home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 22, 2020.