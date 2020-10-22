Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Lee Szczudlo
Szczudlo, Linda Lee

August 11, 1944 - October 16, 2020

Linda L. Szczudlo, 76, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born to the late Chick and Fran Heckerman on August 11, 1944 in Berea, Ohio.

Linda is survived by her daughter Lisa Szczudlo of Greensboro, two grandchildren, Cameron Butler and Drake Szczudlo, two great-grandchildren, Hayley and Sabastian Butler, three brothers, Jimmy Heckerman, Danny Heckerman, and Bobby Heckerman, two sisters, Suzie Mattingly and Tracy Placek, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Szczudlo, a daughter, Maria Schultz, and two sisters, Baby Fran and Jan Neuberger.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service is assisting the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.