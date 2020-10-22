Szczudlo, Linda Lee



August 11, 1944 - October 16, 2020



Linda L. Szczudlo, 76, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born to the late Chick and Fran Heckerman on August 11, 1944 in Berea, Ohio.



Linda is survived by her daughter Lisa Szczudlo of Greensboro, two grandchildren, Cameron Butler and Drake Szczudlo, two great-grandchildren, Hayley and Sabastian Butler, three brothers, Jimmy Heckerman, Danny Heckerman, and Bobby Heckerman, two sisters, Suzie Mattingly and Tracy Placek, and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Szczudlo, a daughter, Maria Schultz, and two sisters, Baby Fran and Jan Neuberger.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 22, 2020.