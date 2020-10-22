Jacomet, Hailey Drue
Hailey Drue Jacomet, born August 21, 2002, returned to heaven on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Henry, VA.
Hailey was a gift to those who were blessed to know her. Endearing in her loving nature, Hailey touched the hearts of everyone she met and was considered by many to be an angel on earth. She knew nothing of malice, deceit, or mal-intent, and saw the good in everyone she met. Always wearing a smile, Hailey lived a life of happiness and sought pleasure in pleasing others. Hailey's love was genuine and many of her favorite things were those handmade for her and bearing sentimental value to her. Among her most treasured items were photo albums containing pictures of family, home, and school. She could spend hours making picture journals of her favorite things, cutting, and pasting from magazines she'd find at Goodwill. She loved to be read to and had a passion for books, music, art and select DVDs (particularly one with a red train). She loved to learn and was blessed with teachers with whom she shared a common love and respect. Despite health issues, and the many obstacles in her life, Hailey never complained. Many hearts are breaking in her absence, and she will forever be remembered as an angel who, for too short a time, lived on earth.
She is survived by her mother, Tracy Jacomet, and loving boyfriend, Ronnie Amos of Henry, VA, her father (daddy, whom she adored), Marc Jacomet of Jamestown, NC, grandmothers, Linda Borzilleri and Barbara Swann of Greensboro, NC, grandparents, Jim and Cindy Law of Stuart, VA, uncles and aunts, Robert and Wendy Wilson of Stuart, VA, Don and Linda Borzilleri of Sedona, AZ/Annapolis, MD; cousins, Caroline Pennington of Burlington, NC, William Wilson of Stuart, VA, Nathan Pennington of Burlington, NC, Nicholas Pennington of Stuart, VA, Keri Borzilleri of Annapolis, MD, and Phil Borzilleri of Flagstaff, AZ.
A private celebration of life will be held but will be livestreamed Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at www.hdezwebcast.com/show/hailey-drue-jacomet
. In lieu of flowers, consider donating a children's book (Little Critters, Berenstain Bears, Clifford, Olivia, Dora, or any of the Mercy the Pig books as these were some of her favorites) to a neighborhood Little Free Library Book Box near you.
The family wishes to express unending gratitude for the outpouring of love and sympathy coming from the community, friends, health care providers, local law enforcement, schools, and all those unmentioned who have warmed their hearts with gestures of kindness. They feel unable to appropriately thank you for all that you are doing to ease their pain. They send a message of love that they know Hailey sees you in heaven and would want you to know she will see you again someday. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 22, 2020.