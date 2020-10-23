Stone, Ralph W.
July 17, 1936 - October 20, 2020
Ralph W. Stone, 84, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Health Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rites. At other times the family will be at the home of Randy and Mary Stone on Flat Rock Road in Reidsville.
Ralph was born in Rockingham County to the late Herbert Stone and Parthenia Payne Stone. He loved his country and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church and retired from Sears Mail Order Plant. He loved fishing at the coast, camping trips, NASCAR and later in life spending time at his mountain home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nellie Barker Stone; brother, Raleigh Stone; sisters, Betty Overby and Nancy Sossoman.
He is survived by his children: Deborah Crumpton and husband, Sammy and Randy Stone and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Emily Jones and husband, Jonathan, Payne Crumpton and Matthew Stone; great-grandchildren, Georgia Novella, Cael, Annabelle, Kolton and Amelia Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 2531 Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 23, 2020.